CBSE drops update on post-result services portal deadline: Extends Class 12 verification, re-evaluation window

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday issued a statement announcing that the education board has decided to extend the deadline for submission of applications for verification and re-evaluation of Class 12 answer books. As per the latest notice, the window was initially slated to close on 6 June but will now be accessible till midnight of 7 June, Sunday.

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CBSE in a post on X stated, “In the interest of students, CBSE has decided to extend the last date for submission of applications for Verification and Re-evaluation of Question(s) for the Class XII Board Examinations, thereby providing students additional time and support to complete the process.”

Also Read | Delhi Police register FIR after CBSE flags cyber attacks on services portal

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It added, “Students are requested to take note of the revised schedule and submit their applications accordingly.”

All to know about CBSE's post-result services portal On 2 June, almost a week after the portal that allowed students to obtain scanned copies of answer scripts closed, CBSE opened the window for “Verification of Issues” via the post-result services portal. By applying through this window students can resolve concerns linked with supplied scanned copy of answer book and avail verification and re-evaluation services on payment of requisite fee. According to official notice, each candidate will be charged ₹100 fee per answer book for verification and ₹25 per question for re-evaluation.

Many students raised concerns over mismatched answer sheets uploaded by the board and flagged other issues ever since the CBSE started providing scanned copy of answer scripts. With On-Screen Marking (OSM) evaluation system under scanner, the Central government on Tuesday appointed Prashant Lokhande as the CBSE chairman, replacing Rahul Singh. Furthermore, the Cabinet Secretariat issued directives for the formation of a one-member committee to investigate the procurement of services for the OSM system by the CBSE.

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At CBSE's post-result services portal students can report concerns linked to missing pages, missing supplementary sheets, missing maps or graphs, blurred pages, incorrect answer books or evaluation against a different question paper set. Ministry of Education on Friday said that the education board received a total of 7,314 applications for verification of marks and 63,119 applications for re-evaluation.

CBSE files complaint with Delhi Police over cyber attacks On Friday, CBSE released a press release suggesting that it filed a formal complaint with the Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) Unit of Delhi Police over a concerning series of coordinated and sophisticated cyber attacks directed at its Post-Result Services Portal.

CBSE in a statement said, “The portal, launched on 2nd June 2026 to facilitate services such as verification and re-evaluation of answer scripts for candidates who had appeared in the XII Board Examination, was subjected to repeated and coordinated cyber attacks over the past three days. The attacks involved large volumes of malicious traffic originating from multiple IP addresses within and outside the country.”

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About the Author Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More ✕ Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.



With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.



Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.



Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.



When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.