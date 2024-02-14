CBSE exams 2024: Board alerts on rumours, fake information as Class 10, 12 exams to begin tomorrow
CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams to start on February 15 and conclude on April 2. Exams to be conducted in single shifts.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to begin from tomorrow i.e. from 15 February. The board has also issued an alert against rumours and fake information about the upcoming exams. It said that the Board has made elaborate arrangements for smooth and fair conduct of examinations.