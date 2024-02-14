The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to begin from tomorrow i.e. from 15 February. The board has also issued an alert against rumours and fake information about the upcoming exams. It said that the Board has made elaborate arrangements for smooth and fair conduct of examinations.

CBSE Class 10 board examinations are scheduled to begin on February 15 and conclude on March 13. The Class 12 board examination will begin on February 15 and will conclude on April 2. Both Class 10 and 12 board examinations will be conducted in single shifts. The board exam will begin at 10.30 am and will end at 1.30 pm on all days.

On 4 January, the board released the revised CBSE Board Exam 2024 datasheet. Some changes were made in the new schedule to the exam dates of a few subjects of Class 10. The Class 10 Tibetan exam was earlier scheduled to take place on March 4 and has been preponed to February 23. The class 10 Retail exam was earlier scheduled to take place on February 16 has been postponed to February 28.

Check Class 10 revised exam time table

Check Class 12 revised exam time table

CBSE on upcoming Class 10, 12 exams

- It has been observed in the past that during exam time certain unscrupulous elements make effect to spread rumours on YouTube, Facebook, X, Telegram and other social media platforms about paper leaks to claim to have access to question papers of exams.

- Miscreants also circulate fake links of sample papers with the claim that questions will be from those sample papers.

- Miscreants also circulate fake pictures/videos of question papers which they claim that they have access of question papers which could be made available against payment of money.

-It further added that these persons, groups and agencies intend to fleece the gullible students and parents as they demand money in return. Such irresponsible activities also create confusion and panic among the students and the public.

- CBSE is closely monitoring the situation with the help of law enforcement agencies to take stern action against persons involved in circulating fake news on social media platforms under various provisions of the IPC and IT Act, it said.

- It further added that CBSE will take action against a student under UNFAIR MEANS rules and various sections of IPC if found indulging in spreading fake news. Parents are also requested to guide their wards not to believe in such rumours and not indulge in any such activity which hampers the smooth conduct of forthcoming Board examinations.

The board in a separate notification released a list of 30 fake social media handles that have been using the name and logo of CBSE on multi-blogging site X. The CBSE clarified and cautioned the public to follow only its official X handle - @cbseindia29 for verified and authentic information about the education board in an official notice.

CBSE on Monday released the admit card for Class 10, 12 exams. The students need to download and carry the admit card for the exams.

