The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be conducting the Science Paper today i.e on 2 March. The two hour exam will begin at 10.30 am-1.30 pm. As per reports, over 30 lakh students are appearing for the CBSE exams this year.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!