CBSE exams 2024: Class 10 science paper today; here are some last minute tips for the board exam
- CBSE exams 2024: CBSE Science Paper exam today at 10.30 am-1.30 pm.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be conducting the Science Paper today i.e on 2 March. The two hour exam will begin at 10.30 am-1.30 pm. As per reports, over 30 lakh students are appearing for the CBSE exams this year.
