CBSE extends deadline to obtain scanned copies of Class 12 answer sheets till May 25

In a major relief for Class 12 students, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has once again extended the deadline for students to apply for scanned photocopies of their evaluated answer books from May 24 to May 25 midnight, 2026.

The circular issued by CBSE Controller of Examinations, Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, reads: "In continuation of the circular dated 22.05.2026, and to provide adequate time to students for submitting requests to obtain scanned copies of their evaluated answer books, the last date has further been extended as follows:

Original Last Date: 24.05.2026

Extended Date: 25.05.2026 (Mid Night.)"

"Candidates are advised to avail of this extended timeline and submit their applications accordingly. All other terms and conditions of the facility remain unchanged.

Also Read | CBSE to issue refunds for technical glitches during re-evaluation process

It is stated that the start date for accepting re-evaluation requests shall be communicated soon. It is reiterated that on account of the Board's commitment to provide every student desirous of availing that facility, that portal shall remain open for at least two days after the last copy of the scanned and evaluated answer book is made available to applicants," the board added.

Refunds for students affected by technical glitches Earlier in the day, CBSE said it would issue refunds to students who faced technical glitches during the re-evaluation process. The decision came after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan sought a detailed report from CBSE after several students and parents raised complaints regarding excess money being deducted, while several others reported that the process had not been completed.

Pradhan also directed a team of professors and technical experts from IIT Madras to assist CBSE in ensuring a smooth and glitch-free re-evaluation process.

In a notice, CBSE said that on May 21 and 22, technical issues led to incorrect fee deductions in some cases while students were applying for scanned copies of evaluated answer sheets.

"In some instances, excess payment was deducted, while in others, lesser amounts were charged," it said.

The CBSE said the "exact excess amounts shall be refunded to the same payment method which was used for payment".

"Similarly, in cases where lesser payment was deducted, candidates shall be informed separately regarding payment of the balance amount, if required," it said.

"Scanned copies of the evaluated answer books shall be provided in all such cases, without candidates being required to submit fresh requests," it added.