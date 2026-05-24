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CBSE extends deadline to obtain scanned copies of Class 12 answer sheets till May 25

The CBSE has extended the last date for students to obtain scanned photocopies of their Class 12 board examination answer books to May 25.

Kanishka Singharia
Updated24 May 2026, 10:08 PM IST
CBSE extends deadline to obtain class 12 answer sheet scanned copies.
CBSE extends deadline to obtain class 12 answer sheet scanned copies.(HT)
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In a major relief for Class 12 students, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has once again extended the deadline for students to apply for scanned photocopies of their evaluated answer books from May 24 to May 25 midnight, 2026.

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The circular issued by CBSE Controller of Examinations, Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, reads: "In continuation of the circular dated 22.05.2026, and to provide adequate time to students for submitting requests to obtain scanned copies of their evaluated answer books, the last date has further been extended as follows:

Original Last Date: 24.05.2026

Extended Date: 25.05.2026 (Mid Night.)"

"Candidates are advised to avail of this extended timeline and submit their applications accordingly. All other terms and conditions of the facility remain unchanged.

Also Read | CBSE to issue refunds for technical glitches during re-evaluation process

It is stated that the start date for accepting re-evaluation requests shall be communicated soon. It is reiterated that on account of the Board's commitment to provide every student desirous of availing that facility, that portal shall remain open for at least two days after the last copy of the scanned and evaluated answer book is made available to applicants," the board added.

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Refunds for students affected by technical glitches

Earlier in the day, CBSE said it would issue refunds to students who faced technical glitches during the re-evaluation process. The decision came after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan sought a detailed report from CBSE after several students and parents raised complaints regarding excess money being deducted, while several others reported that the process had not been completed.

Also Read | CBSE Class 12 results 2026: How to apply for copy of answer book, re-evaluation

Pradhan also directed a team of professors and technical experts from IIT Madras to assist CBSE in ensuring a smooth and glitch-free re-evaluation process.

In a notice, CBSE said that on May 21 and 22, technical issues led to incorrect fee deductions in some cases while students were applying for scanned copies of evaluated answer sheets.

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"In some instances, excess payment was deducted, while in others, lesser amounts were charged," it said.

Also Read | CBSE mandates 3-language in Classes 9-10, says no board exam for third language

The CBSE said the "exact excess amounts shall be refunded to the same payment method which was used for payment".

"Similarly, in cases where lesser payment was deducted, candidates shall be informed separately regarding payment of the balance amount, if required," it said.

"Scanned copies of the evaluated answer books shall be provided in all such cases, without candidates being required to submit fresh requests," it added.

The CBSE has also revised the fee structure this year. Students can obtain scanned copies of answer books by paying 100 instead of 700 earlier.

About the Author

Kanishka Singharia

Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More

Check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE updates here for direct link, result time, DigiLocker, UMANG and marksheet steps.
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