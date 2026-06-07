CBSE issues alert for Class 12 verification and re-evaluation deadline: Application window to close today

The Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) issued an alert for Class 12 students, urging them to apply for verification of marks and re-evaluation before 7 June deadline. After the last date, the board will not accept applications.

In a post on X, CBSE stated, “Today, 07 June 2026, is the last day to submit applications for Verification of Issues Observed and Re-evaluation of Answers on the post-result services portal for Class XII Examination 2026.” The post added, “Students should complete and submit their applications before this deadline. The portal will remain open until 11:59 PM tonight. Apply before the portal closes.”

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Students dissatisfied with marks obtained in Senior Secondary Certificate Examination can apply for desired post-result services at https://postresult.cbseit.in/pvr/ till Sunday midnight. The education board had opened the post-result services portal on 2 June, almost a week after window to access scanned copies of answer scripts closed. This facility has been launched to resolve concerns linked with supplied scanned copy of answer book. CBSE's OSM evaluation system has been under scanner after several students flagged issues related to possible mismatch of supplied scanned answer scripts.

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The CBSE had extended the deadline from 6 June to 7 June amid large number of queries over discrepancies in evaluated answer scripts and technical failures in its post-result portal.

Students can also apply for verification of marks and re-evaluation before 7 June last date. In a notification issued earlier, the board said, “Aadhaar Verification has been included for security reasons. For children who do not have Aadhaar, the parent's, relative's or guardian's Aadhaar details may be used. In this case, the Aadhaar Name, Date of birth and Gender must be of the person whose Aadhaar number is used.”

How to apply? Each candidate will be charged ₹100 fee per answer book for verification and ₹25 per question for re-evaluation. Only those candidates who applied for scanned copies on answer scripts can apply for CBSE's post-result services.

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Follow the steps mentioned below to apply for CBSE's post-result services:

Step 1: Candidates will need exam roll number and admit card ID to login.

Step 2: Select Verification of Issues or Re-evaluation of Marks from the dashboard after logging in.

Also Read | IIT Roorkee relaxes eligibility criteria for CBSE Class 12 students

Step 3: Fill necessary details and complete the application process by making requisite payment online.

Step 4: Take note of Application ID, once the application is submitted successfully.

Step 5: Students can check and track status of their request on Application Status.

Ministry of Education issued a statement on Friday stating that the education board received a total of 7,314 applications for verification of marks and 63,119 applications for re-evaluation till 4 June. According to the statement, the portal recorded approximately 1.5 million access requests within two minutes of launch at 4:30 AM on June 2. Detecting several requests as unauthorised access attempts, it blocked over 100,000 requests.

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About the Author Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More ✕ Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.



With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.



Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.



Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.



When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.