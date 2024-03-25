CBSE issues curriculum for Classes 10, 12 for academic year 2024-25; Here's how to download syllabus
CBSE has released the class 10 and 12 syllabus for the academic year 2024-25 that is set to commence on April 1. Candidates appearing for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 or Class 12 Board Exam 2025 can download the syllabus for each subject by visiting the curriculum section at the official website, cbseacademic.nic.in.