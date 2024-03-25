CBSE has released the Class 10 and 12 syllabus for the academic year 2024-25 that is set to commence from April 1.

CBSE has released the class 10 and 12 syllabus for the academic year 2024-25 that is set to commence on April 1. Candidates appearing for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 or Class 12 Board Exam 2025 can download the syllabus for each subject by visiting the curriculum section at the official website, cbseacademic.nic.in.

The official notice released by the CBSE stated, “Schools are requested to share the Curriculum 2024-25 available on Boards website www.cbseacademic.nic.in with all students and teachers. CBSE Curriculum for classes IX-XII 2024-25 can be accessed at the link-Secondary & Senior Secondary School Curriculum https://cbseacademic.nic.in/curriculum_2025.html."

Also read: CBSE Results 2024: Class 10 results expected to be out on THIS date. Check all details here The circular dated March 22 further noted, "There will be no change in the Curriculum and textbooks for other classes for the academic year 2024-25 commencing from April 1, 2024."

CBSE has prescribed five compulsory subjects and two optional subjects for class 10 students. For class 12 students the curriculum includes seven major learning areas that include languages, humanities, mathematics, sciences, skill subjects, general studies and health, and physical education.

Also read: Class 10, 12 board exams: Students can appear twice in a year from 2025-26, says Education Minister Here's a step-by-step guide to download CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 syllabus:

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the curriculum section at the official website of CSBE

Step 2: Next, click on the tab that reads ‘Secondary Curriculum (IX-X) to download the syllabus for classes 9-10. Whereas, for classes 11-12 syllabus, click on the ‘Senior Secondary Curriculum (XI-XII)’

Step 3: Subject-wise breakdown of the entire syllabus will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download each subject's syllabus based on your class.

Step 5: Take a printout of downloaded files for future reference.

Also read: CBSE board exam 2024: Here are 10 ‘Last Minute Tips’ for Class 10 and Class 12 students However, the notice states that the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) will soon release a new syllabus and textbooks for Classes 3 and 6. The Director (Academics) of the board Joseph Emmanuel said, “Consequently, schools are advised to follow these new syllabi and textbooks for classes 3 and 6 in place of textbooks published by NCERT till the year 2023," reported News 18.

The NCERT had earlier planned to introduce new textbooks for all grades up to Class 12 in the upcoming academic session. However, now only students in Classes 3 and 6 will receive textbooks with revised syllabi for the upcoming academic year which are under development process.

