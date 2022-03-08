NEW DELHI : The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is will very likely declare the term one results this week for the board examinations held in November and December.

However, the Board has not made any such official announcement yet. Lakhs of students are preparing for term 2 board exams scheduled to take place in April.

Candidates are advised to check results on the official website of CBSE on cbseresults.nic.in.

"The board is working to announce the term 1 result in March, but there are views to announce the term 1 result jointly with term 2. An official announcement on term 1 results will be soon," an official had said on 27 February.

The board has said that Term 2 exams for Class 10 and Class 12 will begin on April 26. They also said that detailed date sheet will be out soon on cbse.nic.in. The practical examination will beheld from 2 March.

The term 1 mark sheets will mention only marks secured by students and the final result cum mark sheets after term 2 will include details like pass and fail status.

In term-2 exams, students will answer both objective and subjective type questions.

To check result on the official website

-Visit the official site of CBSE CTET on ctet.nic.in.

-Click on CTET Result link available on the home page.

-Enter the login details and click on submit.

-Your result will be displayed on the screen.

-Check the result and download the page.

Check the steps below to download scorecard via Digilocker

-Visit the official site of Digilocker on digilocker.gov.in.

-Click on CTET result and a new page will open.

-Enter the login credentials and click on submit.

-Your marksheet or scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

-Check the marksheet and download the page.

UMANG App

Students can also check results on UMANG App (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance). The app can be downloaded from Google PlayStore as well as App Store (iOS). The app is developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the National e-Governance Division (NeGD).

