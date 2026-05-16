CBSE mandates three-language formula in classes 9-10, clarifies no board exam for third language

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday issued a circular mandating that students from Class IX onwards must study three languages from July 1.

However, it clarified that the third language (R3) will not be included as a Board examination subject in Class X. The board stated that at least two of the three languages must be Indian languages, in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education 2023, according to ANI.

“With effect from July 1, 2026, for Class IX, the study of three languages (R1, R2, R3) shall be compulsory, with at least two languages being native Indian languages,” the circular read.

However, the CBSE said that students will not be required to take a Board examination in the third language in Class X, with an aim to “keep the focus on learning and reduce any undue pressure on students".

The board stated, “All assessments for R3 shall be entirely school-based and internal. The performance of students in R3 will be duly reflected in the CBSE certificate.”

It mentioned that no student would be prohibited from taking the Class X Board examinations because of R3.

The CBSE said schools may choose any language listed in its approved subject catalogue, as long as at least two of the three selected languages are Indian languages. Foreign languages may be offered only as the third language when the other two are Indian languages, or alternatively as an optional fourth language.

As a temporary arrangement, Class IX students will use the third-language (R3) textbooks currently prescribed for Class VI until specialised textbooks for the secondary level are introduced. Schools have also been instructed to enrich the curriculum by incorporating literature from their respective states or local regions.

To address shortages of qualified language teachers, the board said schools may adopt interim solutions such as sharing faculty with neighbouring institutions, providing online instruction, or engaging retired educators and suitably qualified postgraduate candidates.

The board also said that special provisions would be available on a case-by-case basis for Children with Special Needs (CwSN), schools located outside India, and foreign students who relocate to India.

CBSE defends its OSM system amid concerns over evaluation of Class-12 exam paper The CBSE on Friday backed its on-screen marking system in response to doubts about the assessment of Class 12 examination papers. The board said the digital evaluation method was adopted to ensure transparency, fairness and consistency in marking, and reaffirmed that students would continue to have access to the re-evaluation process.

The clarification was issued after many posts on social media surfaced following the release of the Class 12 results, especially questioning the marks awarded in Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics.

CBSE took to X and said, “It has been observed that following the declaration of the CBSE Class XII results, several posts have appeared on social media regarding the assessment under the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, particularly in relation to marks obtained by students in Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics.”