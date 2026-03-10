CBSE math question paper goes viral for link to Rickroll YouTube video. Board clarifies

The CBSE Class 12 Mathematics exam, held on March 9, has hogged the limelight after several students took to social media to show that scanning the QR code on the exam paper led them to an age-old Internet prank.

The popular Internet prank, known as “rickrolling”, tricks users into opening the music video for the hit song by Rick Astley instead of the content they expect. It originated in the mid-2000s.

Also Read | CBSE postpones class 12 board exams till March 16 in Middle East

Check out the viral video: In the video going viral on social media, a Class 12 student showed on camera how scanning the QR code on the CBSE Maths paper opened a YouTube video for Rick Astley's “Never Gonna Give You Up.”

The video went viral quickly on every social media forum, and the picture of the QR code was also widely shared for users to try out for themselves.

LiveMint also scanned the QR code, only to be “rickrolled”.

However, it remains unclear whether the link appeared on all versions of the exam paper or if the viral video represents a limited case.

Also Read | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi skips class 10 CBSE exam for IPL 2026 preparation

Here's what CBSE said: In a statement, the education board said that several security features are provided on the Question Papers, including QR codes to verify the genuineness of the question paper in case of a suspected security breach.

However, it noted that on 9 March, a few question paper sets of the Class 12 Mathematics examination had a link to a YouTube video of Rick Astley.

“In a few question paper sets, it appears that when one of the given QR codes is scanned, it links to a YouTube video,” CBSE said. “It appears that this has raised concerns about the veracity of the question papers amongst concerned students and their parents.”

The CBSE confirmed that the question papers are genuine. “The security of the question papers remains uncompromised.”

The board also acknowledged that while the concern about the veracity of the viral question paper is put to rest, “the matter has been viewed seriously and necessary steps are being taken by the Board to ensure that such issues are not repeated in future.”

Also Read | CBSE makes Class 10 first exam mandatory under two-board plan

Here's how the Internet reacted: Several social media users found this “classic mix-up” hilarious and thought it was okay for students to laugh once in a while in the already very stressful days of their lives.

“Congratulations, sister. You've been rickrolled by the CBSE board,” one netizen said.

“lol cbse dropping easter eggs,” a user said. “I don't see a problem with it, kinda funny ngl,” another added.

Another user commented, “Loving it. Masti rukni nahi chahiye.”

“When they say the education system is a joke, they mean it,” a user quipped.

“Cbse rickrolling kids now? 😂 Next level,” said another user.

“This is just harmless fun lmao,” a user said. “No kid is allowed to carry mobiles in the exam hall anyway so it’s not like they’re doing this tomfoolery with respect to the exam itself. Indians need to chill out a little.”

However, not everyone found it funny and said that it is a very serious issue, considering that the QR code on the CBSE Board examination is for authentication and security.

“Is this the quality of education our institutes are setting?” asked a user.

Another said, “CBSE says the paper is genuine, but if a security QR code redirects to YouTube, the system clearly has loopholes. Exam integrity depends on preventing confusion before the exam, not clarifying it later.”