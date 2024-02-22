CBSE to conduct open-book exam trials in English, Mathematics, Science for classes 9-12 soon, says 'no plans for...'
CBSE to conduct trials of open-book exams for classes 9-12. In an open-book exam, students are allowed to carry their notes, textbooks, or other study material and refer to them during the exam.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is planning a pilot run of Open-Book Exams (OBE) in selected schools for classes 9 to 12 later this year, according to officials.
