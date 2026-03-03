CBSE postpones 5–6 March 2026 Class 10 and 12 board exams in UAE, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain

CBSE Board Exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations scheduled for 5 and 6 March in several Gulf countries, citing the prevailing war situation in the West Asia region.

According to a circular dated 03 March 2026, exams slated for Thursday, 05 March 2026 and Friday, 06 March 2026 have been deferred for students in affected countries across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

The announcement was shared by the Embassy of India in Muscat, which described it as an important update for CBSE students in the region.

Countries affected by the CBSE exam postponement The postponement applies to students appearing for CBSE board examinations in the following countries:

Bahrain

Iran

Kuwait

Oman

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates The move impacts both Class 10 and Class 12 candidates.

New CBSE exam dates to be announced The board has stated that fresh CBSE 2026 Board Examination dates will be notified at a later stage.

In its circular, CBSE said it will review the situation on Thursday, 05 March 2026 and take a decision regarding examinations scheduled from 07 March onwards.

The step comes as regional tensions have heightened across parts of West Asia, prompting precautionary measures affecting travel, security and public events.

Advisory for CBSE students and parents Students have been advised to:

Stay in regular contact with their respective schools

Follow only official CBSE announcements

Avoid relying on unofficial sources or rumours The official source cited is the CBSE Circular dated 03 March 2026.

The notice was issued from Muscat on 03.03.2026.

Further updates are expected after the board completes its review of the situation later this week.

The postponement comes as the US-Israel military campaign against Iran escalates into a wider Middle East conflict, with joint strikes by United States and Israeli forces targeting Iranian leadership and military infrastructure.