CBSE re-evaluation dates OUT! Access Class 12 answer script copy from May 21. Check steps to apply for verification here

CBSE re-evaluation schedule 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the re-verification and re-evaluation schedule. Students who appeared in the Class 10 and 12 board exams in this year need to request for photocopy of answer scrips first, before applying for verification or re-evaluation.
An application fee of ₹700 will be charged per subject for scanned copies of answer scripts. A fee of ₹100 will be charged per question for re-evaluation. For verification, candidates need to pay ₹500 per answer book. Notably, online application process will remain open even on holidays.
The notice dated May 19 states, “In cases where there is a change in marks (both increase and decrease), such candidates shall have to surrender the Mark Statement-cum-Certificate currently in their possession. Thereafter, they shall be issued a new Mark Statement-cum-Certificate.”
To access scanned copy of CBSE answer script, students must follow the steps provided below:
Step 1. Visit the official website at cbseit.in/cbse/web/rchk.
Step 2: Click on the link, "Apply for Answer Book" for Class 10 or 12.
Step 3: Pay ₹500 per subject and request for scanned copy.
Step 1: After obtaining scanned copy of CBSE answer script, check for totalling errors or unmarked answers.
Step 2: If students notice any discrepancy in marks awarded or unmarked answers, they can apply for re-evaluation of specific answers or verification of the entire answer script at ‘cbseit.in/cbse/web/rchk.’
Step 3: Pay requisite fee and click on Submit.
Step 4: Keep a hard copy of the acknowledgement slip for future reference.
