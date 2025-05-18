CBSE re-evaluation, re-checking window to open soon - How to apply for scrutiny of Class 10, 12 results?

CBSE re-evaluation, and re-checking 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education is set to open the registration window for re-valuation and re-verification of CBSE Class 10 and 12 result 2025 in the anytime soon.

This year, the CBSE has made some changes in its post-result activities. Before applying for re-evaluation or re-verification, students can obtain photocopies of answer their Class 10 or 12 answer scripts, which is in stark contrast with the previous system, where students registered for verification of marks first. This was followed by application for photocopies of answer scripts and then re-evaluation of results.

The CBSE in its official notice said, “A candidate after obtaining photocopy of evaluated answer book in the first step can decide whether to opt for Verification of marks which entails posting/totaling of marks or any unevaluated questions or Re-evaluation whereby the candidate requests for re-evaluation of a question or questions thereof. A candidate can apply for either Verification of marks or Re-evaluation or both as per due procedure after obtaining photocopy of answer book."

How to apply for photocopy of the answer script? Students must follow the steps provided below to apply for re-valuation and re-verification:

Step 1. Visit the official website: cbseit.in/cbse/web/rchk.

Step 2: Click on the link, "Apply for Answer Book" for Class 10 or 12.

Step 3: Pay ₹500– ₹700 per subject to apply for photocopy of the answer script.

Those students who are dissatisfied with their Class 10 or 12 Board result can apply for re-evaluation and re-verification by following the steps mentioned below:

How to apply for re-evaluation? Step 1: Check for totalling errors or unmarked answers.

Step 2: In case of discrepancy, apply for re-evaluation of specific answers - up to 10 questions per subject.

Step 3: At ‘cbseit.in/cbse/web/rchk’ click on ‘Apply For Re-Verification’.

Step 4: Pay ₹100 per question for re-evaluation of marks.

How to apply for re-verification? Step 1: Click on 'Apply for Re-verification' on the same portal

Step 2: Select subjects and pay ₹500 per subject.

Step 3: Click on Submit to complete the process