CBSE receives more than 70,000 verification, re-evaluation applications till 4 June date: Edu Ministry

Ministry of Education issued a statement on Friday with respect to CBSE post-result verification and re-evaluation process. The ministry said that the education board received a total of 7,314 applications for verification of marks and 63,119 applications for re-evaluation, ANI reported.

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“As of 4 June 2026, a total of 70,433 successful applications have been received through the CBSE post-result grievance redressal process, including 7,314 applications for Verification of Marks and 63,119 applications for re-evaluation. Despite a malicious Denial-of-Service (DoS) attack involving nearly 3.8 million packets on 3 June 2026, the portal remained protected and operational due to timely intervention by technical teams,” the Education Ministry said.

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According to the statement, the portal recorded approximately 1.5 million access requests within two minutes of launch at 4:30 AM on June 2. Detecting several requests as unauthorised access attempts, it blocked over 100,000 requests. It further confirmed that traffic profile showed coordinated high-volume request bursts consistent with DDoS-type patterns which were thwarted due to intense security arrangements.

The statement added, “Prior to launch, the CBSE verification and re-evaluation portal underwent an emergency security hardening and validation exercise, including penetration testing, vulnerability assessment, and load/stress testing with specialised cybersecurity support. The system was reinforced with WAF protection, DDoS mitigation, secure authentication controls, audit logging, and continuous monitoring, and was activated at approximately 4.30 AM on 2 June 2026, only after completion of all security checks.”

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CBSE's Class 12 verification and re-evaluation process in under scanner after many students complained of technical glitches, payment failures and access-related issues. Moreover, the education board faced backlash after many students flagged that the scanned copy of answer books uploaded by the board were a mismatch with their handwriting.

Concerns were raised over the On-Screen Marking (OSM) process as several students pointed to discrepancies in evaluated answer scripts and technical failures in its post-result portal. To address students' concerns, CBSE extended the date to obtain scanned copies of answer books from May 22 to May 25. The window for “Verification of Issues” is slated to close on tomorrow, 6 June, midnight.

CBSE issues clarification over marking scheme in case a student attempts extra question In a notice issued on 4 June, CBSE issued clarification over marking scheme in case a student attempted extra questions in the Class 12 board exam. Suggesting the board considers the highest marks obtained when multiple questions are answered in case of choice, the board said, “There are many internal choices given in question papers for students to choose from While answering their questions. Many times, students answer more than the requisite number of questions.”

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Giving an insight to the policy, the board said, “CBSE has always taken the best obtained marks by the candidate and mentioned the other question/subpart attempted as Over Attempt. In such cases, system is considering better of the two marks for calculating result. Such marks which were not considered are shown as star marked asterisk (*).”