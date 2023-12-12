comScore
CBSE releases date sheet for class 10, 12 Board Exams. Details here

 Livemint

The CBSE class 10 board exams to be conducted from February 15 to March 13 announced Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj

The CBSE class 10 board exams to be conducted from February 15 to March 13 (HT)
The CBSE class 10 board exams to be conducted from February 15 to March 13 (HT)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday announced date sheet for class 10 and 12 board exams with the examination for both classes beginning from February 15. The class 10 exams will conclude on March 13 and the class 12 exams will end on April 2.

The CBSE class 10 board exams to be conducted from February 15 to March 13 announced Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj. CBSE releases date sheet for class 12th Board Exams. Examinations to begin from 15 February 2024.  The CBSE class 12 board exams to be conducted from February 15 to April 2, 2024 announced  Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

 

"While preparing the date sheet, the board has kept in mind that there is sufficient gap between two subjects. Dates of competitive exams like JEE have been kept in mind while deciding schedule for class 12," Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

Here's how to download the date sheet for CBSE Class 10, 12 exam 2024

-Visit the CBSE board official website, cbse.gov.in.

-On the homepage, click on, ‘Main Website’ option.

-Go to the ‘Latest @ CBSE’ section, click on ‘CBSE Class 10 date sheet 2024’ or ‘CBSE Class 12 date sheet 2024’.

-CBSE date sheet 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

-Download and save the CBSE 2024 date sheet on your device.

Meanwhile, CBSE will not award any division, distinction or aggregate of marks in class 10 and 12 board exams. The official release from the Board state, “The CBSE is receiving requests from various person to intimate the criteria for calculating the percentage of the students in the Board's examinations."

"In this regard, it is informed that the sub-section 40.1 (iii) of Chapter-7 of the Examination Bye-Laws stipulate that “'No overall division/distinction/aggregate shall be awarded.'"

Published: 12 Dec 2023, 05:45 PM IST
