CBSE releases new syllabus for Class 10, 12: What changes? Passing criteria, elective subjects | All you need to know

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) recently released the Class 10 and Class 12 syllabus for the academic session 2025-2026.

Apart from major changes such as Class 10 Board exams being held twice, the CBSE has also come up with a new grading framework.

From exams, to marks calculation process, subjects required to pass - LiveMint brings you a complete list on all the new changes in the 2025-2026 academic year.

CBSE Class 10 Board Exams - what changes? As per CBSE's latest notification, Class 10 students will now have the opportunity to sit for two board exams each year—February and April—starting from the academic year 2025-26.

CBSE Class 10 marks calculation - what's new? Previous system: CBSE had a five-point grading scale based on absolute marks

Revised system: The CBSE Class 10 exams for the academic year 2025-26 will follow a 9-point grading system for converting marks into grades. The board exam will be conducted for 80 marks in each subject, with compulsory subjects including 20 marks for internal assessment.

CBSE Class 10 passing criteria To pass the CBSE Board Class 10 exams, students will need to score at least 33 per cent in each subject.

What if a student fails a core subject In cases where a student fails in core subjects like Science, Mathematics, Social Science, or a language paper, but passes a skill-based or optional language subject, the failed subject will be substituted with the passed skill or language subject for the purpose of result calculation.

For instance, if you fail to score 33 per cent in Mathematics, but have secured the passing marks in any of the skill-based papers, the Maths grades would be substituted by the skill-based paper, and the marks obtained.

CBSE Class 10 Board exams- what are the skill based subjects These are the skill-based subjects, from where students can have one:

Computer Application (Code 165), 2. Information Technology (Code 402),

3. Artificial Intelligence (Code 417).

Additionally, students are required to choose either English or Hindi as one of the languages for Classes 9 and 10.

CBSE Class 12 Board Exams to begin in February CBSE Class 12 Board exams will still be conducted once a year. The Class 12 board exams for 2026 will begin on February 17.

CBSE Class 12 Board Exams: Marks calculation Similar to Class 10, the Class 12 results will also be assessed using the 9-point grading system.

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam syllabus: What changes For the academic year 2025-2026, the CBSE has introduced four new skill electives:

1. Land Transportation Associate,

2. Electronics and Hardware,

3. Physical Activity Trainer,

4. Design Thinking and Innovation.