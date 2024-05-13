CBSE 12th Result 2024 Out: 87.98% students clear Class 12 exams; THIS region tops with 99.91%
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the Class 12 results today i.e. on May 13. This year, 87.98 per cent students cleared the Class 12 exams. The pass percentage increased by 0.65 per cent since last year. Girls outshined boys by over 6.40 per cent points as over 91 per cent girls passed the exam. The pass percentage of boys stood at 85.12 per cent.