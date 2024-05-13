The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the Class 12 results today i.e. on May 13. This year, 87.98 per cent students cleared the Class 12 exams. The pass percentage increased by 0.65 per cent since last year. Girls outshined boys by over 6.40 per cent points as over 91 per cent girls passed the exam. The pass percentage of boys stood at 85.12 per cent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CBSE 12th Result 2024 Live Updates Trivandrum emerged as the top-performing region with a pass percentage of 99.91 per cent, followed closely by Vijaywada at 99.04 percent.

CBSE Results 2024: How to check the results Go to the official website of CBSE: cbseresults.nic.in or results.cbse.nic.in

Click on the link for examinations/board result 2024 on the home page

Click on the desired link for Class 10 or Class 12 Board results 2024

A new window will open; Login using requisite credentials like roll number, school number and security PIN

Click on submit

CBSE Class 10 or Class 12 results will be displayed on your screen

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

CBSE Results 2024: Via DigiLocker Log in to your DigiLocker app OR create an account

Click on the CBSE Result 2024 option

Select the CBSE Class 12 or Class 10 Result 2024 activated link

Enter your Aadhaar number

Click on submit

Your scorecard will be displayed on the mobile screen.

Earlier on May 11, CBSE had released the schedule for marks verification, re-valuation, and scanned copies of answer sheets for Class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2024. As per the circular released by the CBSE, those students who are not satisfied with their results can apply for marks verification, re-valuation and scanned copies of answer sheets within a given schedule, and no request after the last date and in offline mode will be accepted by the Board as that would breach important examination safety protocol.

As per the CBSE circular, a student can apply for marks verification from the fourth day after the declaration of the results. The facility will be available till the eighth day of the result’s declaration. This facility will be available for only five days.

Similarly, the re-evaluation of answer sheets will be available from the 24th day of the result declaration. This facility will also be available for just two days. At the end of the 25th day of the result declaration, the facility will cease to exist.

The Class 10 board exams commenced on February 15 and concluded on March 13, while Class 12 exams were conducted between February 15 and April 2. The exams were held in single shifts spanning two to three-hours depending on the subject. The exam time was between 10:30 am and 12:30 pm or 1:30 pm with respect to the length of the exam.

(More details awaited)

