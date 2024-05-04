CBSE Result 2024 LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will most likely announce Class 10 and Class 12 CBSE board exam result result this year after May 20.
Students who appeared for Class 10 and Class 12 exams this year can check their results on the official website at cbseresults.nic.in. The Class 10 and 12 results will be declared on the same day. As many as 35 lakh students registered for Class 10 and 12 board exams this year.
The CBSE administered Class 10 and12 board examinations this year between February and April. The Class 10 exam were held in single shifts from February 15 to March 13. The Class 12 exams were held between February 15 and April 2. The two-three hour long exams began at 10:30 am and wrapped up by 12:30 pm or 1:30 pm depending on the subject. Check all Class 10 and12 CBSE board exam result updates here.
Beware of fake news circulating on social media
The CBSE urged students to beware of fake news circulating on social media and trust only official website and social media platforms for any information or updates about result.
Over 35 lakh students await Class 10, 12 results
As many as 35 lakh students await their Class 10 and Class 12 board exams this year.
CBSE Result 2024 LIVE: Know 2023 Class 10 result stats
CBSE Result 2024 LIVE: Last year, the class 10th CBSE result pass percentage increased by 2.11 percentage points in comparison to the pre-pandemic year 2019 when it stood at 91.1%.
CBSE Result 2024 LIVE: Delhi's pass percentage dropped in 2023
CBSE Result 2024 LIVE: The overall pass percentage for Class 12th of Delhi dropped last year to 92.21 percent.
CBSE Result 2024 LIVE: How to view score using DigiLocker app
CBSE Result 2024 LIVE: Step-by-step guide to view result using DigiLocker app
- Open the DigiLocker app/website
- Sign in/create your account
- On the homepage
- Click on CBSE result link (or go to CBSE section under categories)
- Provide the requisite information and check scores.
CBSE Result 2024 LIVE: No toppers' list this year
CBSE Result 2024 LIVE: The CBSE will not announce any toppers’ lists for Class 10 or Class 12 this year. While declaring the result in the press conference, the board will announce the following details
- pass percentage
- gender-wise result
- number of candidates who have appeared and qualified in the exam, region
- school-wise result and more
CBSE Result 2024 LIVE: Things to check on scorecard
CBSE Result 2024 LIVE: Verify the following details on the scorecard
Name and personal details of candidates
Marks scored in each subject and maximum marks for each subject.
Total marks.
Pass/Compartment status.
Other information.
CBSE Result 2024 LIVE: Step-by-step guide to download result
CBSE Result 2024 LIVE: CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results can be checked by following the below mentioned steps:
- Visit the official website at results.cbse.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on Class 10th or Class 12th result link
- Enter login credentials.
- This will open a new window displaying the scorecard.
- Download CBSE result and take a print-out for future reference.
CBSE Result 2024 LIVE: What CBSE's official website says
CBSE Result 2024 LIVE: The CBSE on its official website states, “CBSE Board results for class X and XII are likely to be declared after 20th May 2024."
