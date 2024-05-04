Hello User
CBSE Result 2024 LIVE Updates: Class 10th, 12th scores to be out after THIS date; here's what official notice says

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 12:46 PM IST
Written By Fareha Naaz

CBSE Result 2024 LIVE Updates: The CBSE will most likely announce Class 10 and Class12 CBSE board exam result this year after May 20. Students can check their results on the official website at cbseresults.nic.in. Follow Mint for latest updates.

CBSE Result 2024 LIVE Updates: CBSE Result 2024 LIVE Updates: Students who appeared for Class 10 and Class 12 exams this year must track their results on the official website at cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE Result 2024 LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will most likely announce Class 10 and Class 12 CBSE board exam result result this year after May 20. 

Students who appeared for Class 10 and Class 12 exams this year can check their results on the official website at cbseresults.nic.in. The Class 10 and 12 results will be declared on the same day. As many as 35 lakh students registered for Class 10 and 12 board exams this year.

The CBSE administered Class 10 and12 board examinations this year between February and April. The Class 10 exam were held in single shifts from February 15 to March 13. The Class 12 exams were held between February 15 and April 2. The two-three hour long exams began at 10:30 am and wrapped up by 12:30 pm or 1:30 pm depending on the subject. Check all Class 10 and12 CBSE board exam result updates here.

04 May 2024, 12:46 PM IST CBSE Result 2024 LIVE: Beware of fake news circulating on social media

CBSE Result 2024 LIVE: The CBSE urged students to beware of fake news circulating on social media and trust only official website and social media platforms for any information or updates about result.

04 May 2024, 12:10 PM IST CBSE Result 2024 LIVE: Over 35 lakh students await Class 10, 12 results

CBSE Result 2024 LIVE: As many as 35 lakh students await their Class 10 and Class 12 board exams this year. The Class 10 and Class 12 exams were held in single shifts. The two-three hour long exams began at 10:30 am and wrapped up by 12:30 pm or 1:30 pm depending on the subject.

04 May 2024, 11:59 AM IST CBSE Result 2024 LIVE: Track these websites 

CBSE Result 2024 LIVE: Students can check Class 10 and Class 12 CBSE exam results on the board’s official websites: 

cbseresults.nic.in 

results.cbse.gov.in 

digilocker.gov.in 

results.gov.in

bse.nic.in

04 May 2024, 11:35 AM IST CBSE Result 2024 LIVE: Know 2023 Class 10 result stats

CBSE Result 2024 LIVE: Last year, the class 10th CBSE result pass percentage increased by 2.11 percentage points in comparison to the pre-pandemic year 2019 when it stood at 91.1%.

04 May 2024, 11:20 AM IST CBSE Result 2024 LIVE: Delhi's pass percentage dropped in 2023

CBSE Result 2024 LIVE: The overall pass percentage for Class 12th  of Delhi dropped last year to 92.21 percent.

04 May 2024, 10:34 AM IST CBSE Result 2024 LIVE: How to view score using DigiLocker app

CBSE Result 2024 LIVE: Step-by-step guide to view result using DigiLocker app

  • Open the DigiLocker app/website 
  • Sign in/create your account
  • On the homepage
  • Click on CBSE result link (or go to CBSE section under categories)
  • Provide the requisite information and check scores.

04 May 2024, 10:00 AM IST CBSE Result 2024 LIVE: No toppers' list this year

CBSE Result 2024 LIVE: The CBSE will not announce any toppers’ lists for Class 10 or Class 12 this year. While declaring the result in the press conference, the board will announce the following details 

  • pass percentage
  • gender-wise result
  • number of candidates who have appeared and qualified in the exam, region
  • school-wise result and more

04 May 2024, 09:41 AM IST CBSE Result 2024 LIVE: Things to check on scorecard

CBSE Result 2024 LIVE: Verify the following details on the scorecard

Name and personal details of candidates

Marks scored in each subject and maximum marks for each subject.

Total marks. 

Pass/Compartment status. 

Other information.

04 May 2024, 09:25 AM IST CBSE Result 2024 LIVE: Step-by-step guide to download result

CBSE Result 2024 LIVE: CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results can be checked by following the below mentioned steps:

  • Visit the official website at results.cbse.nic.in 
  • On the homepage, click on Class 10th or Class 12th result link
  • Enter login credentials.
  • This will open a new window displaying the scorecard.
  • Download CBSE result and take a print-out for future reference.

04 May 2024, 09:15 AM IST CBSE Result 2024 LIVE: What CBSE's official website says

CBSE Result 2024 LIVE: The CBSE on its official website states, “CBSE Board results for class X and XII are likely to be declared after 20th May 2024."

04 May 2024, 09:13 AM IST CBSE Result 2024 LIVE: List of websites to track

CBSE Result 2024 LIVE: Students can check Class 10 and Class 12 CBSE exam results on the board’s official websites: cbseresults.nic.in 

results.cbse.gov.in

digilocker.gov.in

results.gov.in

