CBSE Class 10, 12 results 2024: Here is how to verify marks, apply for re-evaluation if not satisfied with your results
The results for Class 10 and 12 CBSE board exams are likely to be declared after May 20, as per the official website. Students dissatisfied with their results can apply for verification of marks within the specified time frame.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the dates for the verification of marks. As per official notice, the CBSE board will likely announce Class 10 and 12 board results later this month, typically after May 20.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message