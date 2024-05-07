The results for Class 10 and 12 CBSE board exams are likely to be declared after May 20, as per the official website. Students dissatisfied with their results can apply for verification of marks within the specified time frame.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the dates for the verification of marks. As per official notice, the CBSE board will likely announce Class 10 and 12 board results later this month, typically after May 20.

The circular issued by the Controller of Examinations states, “After the declaration of result, if the students are not satisfied with their performance communicated through results, CBSE provides an opportunity to the students for verification of marks, facility to obtain the photocopy of their evaluated answer books and the re-evaluation of their answers thereafter."

Students dissatisfied with their results can apply for verification of marks on cbseresults.nic.in, from the fourth day till the eighth day after the results are announced by the CBSE Board, as per the official notice. Therefore, the window to apply for verification of marks will remain open for five days.

Additionally, on the 19th day from the date of declaration of the result, the scanned photocopy of the evaluated answer scripts will be available until the 20th day. Thus, the window will remain open for two days.

Meanwhile, students can also apply for a re-evaluation of answer scripts on the official portal. This facility will be available from the 24th day from the date of declaration of results till the 25th day, spanning two days.

The board underscored the online and time-bound nature of the application process to avail the facilities as it stated, "No request after the last date and to offline mode will be accepted by the board as this breaches important examination safety protocol."

The result link will be available on the board's official website, and students can check their scorecards at:

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in.

Steps to check Class 10 and 12 CBSE results Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in or results.cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for CBSE Board Result 2024 on the home page.

Step 3: Login using the requisite credentials, either the roll number or registration number.

Step 4: Click on submit.

Step 5: CBSE Class 10 or Class 12 results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

The results for Class 10 and 12 CBSE board exams are likely to be declared after May 20, as per the official website. The CBSE administered board exams for the two classes between February and April.

The Class 10 board exams were conducted between February 15 and March 13, while the Class 12 exams were conducted between February 15 and April 2. As many as 39 lakh students appeared for the CBSE board exams this year.

