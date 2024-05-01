CBSE result 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has yet to confirm the announcement date for the Class 10 and 12 results, a CBSE spokesperson informed Hindustan Times on April 30. This lack of confirmation has left students anxious about the final date and time of the exam results.

According to the board's spokesperson, there is no confirmation yet regarding the possibility of the results being declared on Wednesday, May 1. CBSE Secretary Himanshu Gupta said that the results for both Classes 10 and 12 will be announced in May.

The announcement comes in the wake of reports of a fake notice circulating on various social media platforms, falsely suggesting that the CBSE Class 10 and 12 results will be announced on May 1, 2024.

As many as 39 lakh students appeared for CBSE exams this year and are waiting for results. The result link will be available on the board's official website and students can check their scorecards at:

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in.

Here's how to check CBSE results

Visit the official website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in or results.cbse.nic.in

Click on the link for CBSE Board Result 2024 on the home page.

Log in using the requisite credentials-roll number or registration number.

Click on submit.

CBSE Class 10 or Class 12 results will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Additionally, the DigiLocker application and website (digilocker.gov.in) also offers the facility to access CBSE scores.

Essential credentials required to check Class 12 results include school roll number, admit card ID and the board exam roll number.

The CBSE board administered these exams in February-April this year. The Class 10 board examination took place between February 15 and March 13 while Class 12 exams began on February 15 and concluded on April 2. The two to three-hour long exams were held in single shifts which started at 10:30 am and wrapped up either at 12:30 pm or at 1:30 pm depending on the subject.

As per previous year trends, the CBSE Class 10, and 12 results are expected this month only. For official information and the latest updates, students must check the board's official website and its social media pages.

