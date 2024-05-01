CBSE result 2024: Will the grades be declared this week? Details on where and when to check, direct link included
CBSE result 2024: According to the board's spokesperson, there is no confirmation yet regarding the possibility of the results being declared on Wednesday, May 1. CBSE Secretary Himanshu Gupta said that the results for both Classes 10 and 12 will be announced in May.
CBSE result 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has yet to confirm the announcement date for the Class 10 and 12 results, a CBSE spokesperson informed Hindustan Times on April 30. This lack of confirmation has left students anxious about the final date and time of the exam results.