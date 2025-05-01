CBSE result 2025 date: Board expected to declare scores soon. Step-by-step guide to download marksheet at cbse.gov.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce Class 10th and 12th results soon. The board has not officially declared the result date and time yet; however, according to past year trends, it is expected to be released around mid-May.

More than 42 lakh students appeared for the CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th board exams conducted between February 15 and April 4 this year.

Key websites to check updates on CBSE Class 10th and 12th results Students should check the following websites to get the latest updates on CBSE Class 10th and 12th results —

cbse.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in.

How to check CBSE Class 10th and 12th results? Here are the steps to check CBSE Class 10th and 12th results:

Step 1: Go the official result website of CBSE - results.cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on “CBSE 10th Result 2025" or “CBSE 12th Result 2025” link.

Step 3: Fill in roll number, birth date, and security pin. Click on ‘Submit’ to check the provisional scorecard, as the original marksheet will be handed to students by their respective schools later.

Step 4: Check and download the scorecard, take a printout and keep the hard copy for future reference.

When were the results declared in the last few years? The CBSE Class 10 results were declared on May 15, and the Class 12 results were announced on May 12 last year. In 2023, Class 10 results were announced on May 10, while the CBSE Class 12 results were declared on May 9. In 2022, Class 12 results were declared on July 22, and Class 10 results were released on July 4, unlike the usual trends, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pass percentage in 2024 Last year, the pass percentage of Class 10 was recorded as 93.6%, and for Class 12, it was 87.98%.