CBSE Result 2025 date: When is Class 10, 12 result expected? Where, how to check results on cbse.gov.in

CBSE result date 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be releasing Class 10th and 12th results anytime soon for the academic session 2024-25. As the students eagerly wait for their provisional scorecards to be published online, it's time to refer to past year result declaration dates and draw inference about the most likely result date this year. Over 42 lakh students from Class 10 and Class 12 combined appeared for these exams this year.

When to check CBSE Class 10th and 12th results? The Education Board conducted annual exams between February 15 and April 4 this year. As per previous year trends, CBSE Class 12 results were declared on May 12 last year and Class 10 results were announced on May 15.

In 2023, CBSE Class 12 results were declared on May 9 while Class 10 results were announced on May 10. In 2022, when the COVID 19 pandemic struck the country, the Class 12 results were released on July 22 while Class 10 results were announced on July 4, which was an exception. Typically, CBSE Class 10 and 12 results are announced in May. Considering the previous two year's pattern, students can expect the CBSE 10th and 12th result release date to be around mid-May 2025.

Where to check CBSE Class 10th and 12th results? Those students, who appeared for these exams will be able to check their scorecard on the official websites — cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and results.cbse.nic.in.

How to check CBSE Class 10th and 12th results? Follow the below mentioned steps to check CBSE Class 10th and 12th results:

Step 1: Visit results.cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on “CBSE 10th Result 2025" or “CBSE 12th Result 2025” link.

Step 3: Enter your roll number, date of birth, and security pin and click on Submit

Step 4: CBSE Result 2025 will appear on the screen, check and download the scorecard. Take a printout and keep the hard copy for future reference.