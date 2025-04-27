CBSE Result 2025 date: When is Class 10, 12 result expected? Where, how to check results on cbse.gov.in

CBSE is set to release Class 10th and 12th results for the 2024-25 academic session soon. Check possible dates based on past year trends. Over 42 lakh students took the exams this year, which were conducted between February 15 and April 4.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published27 Apr 2025, 11:50 AM IST
Advertisement
The CBSE will announce Class 10th and 12th results for the 2024-25 session in the coming days.

CBSE result date 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be releasing Class 10th and 12th results anytime soon for the academic session 2024-25. As the students eagerly wait for their provisional scorecards to be published online, it's time to refer to past year result declaration dates and draw inference about the most likely result date this year. Over 42 lakh students from Class 10 and Class 12 combined appeared for these exams this year.

Advertisement

When to check CBSE Class 10th and 12th results?

The Education Board conducted annual exams between February 15 and April 4 this year. As per previous year trends, CBSE Class 12 results were declared on May 12 last year and Class 10 results were announced on May 15.

Also Read | CBSE brings key reforms for Class 10, 12: Syllabus, calculator use - check guide

In 2023, CBSE Class 12 results were declared on May 9 while Class 10 results were announced on May 10. In 2022, when the COVID 19 pandemic struck the country, the Class 12 results were released on July 22 while Class 10 results were announced on July 4, which was an exception. Typically, CBSE Class 10 and 12 results are announced in May. Considering the previous two year's pattern, students can expect the CBSE 10th and 12th result release date to be around mid-May 2025.

Advertisement
Also Read | NEP 2020: Maharashtra to implement CBSE curriculum in state schools from 2025-26

Where to check CBSE Class 10th and 12th results?

Those students, who appeared for these exams will be able to check their scorecard on the official websites — cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and results.cbse.nic.in.

How to check CBSE Class 10th and 12th results?

Follow the below mentioned steps to check CBSE Class 10th and 12th results:

Step 1: Visit results.cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on “CBSE 10th Result 2025" or “CBSE 12th Result 2025” link.

Step 3: Enter your roll number, date of birth, and security pin and click on Submit

Step 4: CBSE Result 2025 will appear on the screen, check and download the scorecard. Take a printout and keep the hard copy for future reference.

Also Read | Telangana govt makes Telugu language mandatory in CBSE, ICSE, IB schools

The result will be accessible through DigiLocker and UMANG applications as well.

Advertisement
 
Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsEducationCBSE Result 2025 date: When is Class 10, 12 result expected? Where, how to check results on cbse.gov.in
First Published:27 Apr 2025, 11:50 AM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App