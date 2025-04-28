CBSE result 2025 date: When was scorecard released last year? Know where to check Class 10th, 12th result, more

CBSE result 2025: As the month of April nears its end, the anticipation around result announcement in the upcoming month is building. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to wrap up the final stage of evaluation soon and announce Class 10th and 12th results. This year, more than 42 lakh students appeared for the annual exams conducted between February 15 and April 4 this year.

At this this moment, students are searching for an answer to the most likely question - 'When were CBSE results announced last year?' Through this answer, inference about the expected Class 10th and 12th result date can be drawn. Let's have a look at previous year trends and exact Class 10th and 12th result dates.

When were CBSE Class 10th and 12th results announced last year? In 2024, the CBSE Class 10 results were declared on May 15 while the Class 12 results were announced on May 12. Two years ago, that is in 2023, the Class 10 results were declared on May 10 and the CBSE Class 12 results were released on May 9.

Last year, the pass percentage of Class 10 was recorded to be 93.60 percent while that of Class 12 was 87.98%.

In 2022, Class 12 results were announced on July 22 and Class 10 results were announced on July 4. This was an exception due to COVID 19 pandemic as the results a typically declared around in May. Keeping in mind the previous two year's result announcement trends, students who appeared for these exams can expect the CBSE 10th and 12th result release date to be somewhere around May 15, that is middle of the month.

Websites to track for CBSE Class 10th and 12th result updates Candidates must track the official website of CBSE and can check their scorecard after it is released on the following official websites:

cbse.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in.

Steps to check CBSE Class 10th and 12th results Given below are 4-simple steps to check CBSE Class 10th and 12th results:

Step 1: Visit CBSE's official result website - results.cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Select “CBSE 10th Result 2025" or “CBSE 12th Result 2025” link.

Step 3: Enter roll number, followed by date of birth, and security pin. Click on ‘Submit’ to check provisional scorecard as the original marksheet will be handed to students by their respective schools later.