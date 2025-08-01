CBSE Result 2025: How to check Class 10, 12 compartment scorecard at results.cbse.nic.in

CBSE Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education is set to release CBSE Compartment Result 2025 soon on its official website, results.cbse.nic.in.

How to check CBSE Result 2025 Candidates awaiting the Class 10 or 12 supplementary exam result must follow the steps mentioned below to check their scores:

Step 1: Visit CBSE's official result website at cbseresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Select Class 10th or 12th supply exam result link.

Step 3: Enter login details.

Step 4: Click on ‘Submit’ and check the result.

Step 5: Check and download CBSE Result 2025, take a printout and keep the hard copy for future use.

For more details related to CBSE Result, students must check on official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. Last year, Class 10 and 12 CBSE Compartment Result were declared on August 4 and 5, respectively.

The Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary examinations were conducted from July 15 this year. The education board declared CBSE Class 10 board examination results on May 13 and Class 12 results on July 17 this year.

Class 10 statistics A total of 23.85 lakh students registered for the 2024-25 Class 10 CBSE exams while 23.71 lakh appeared for the assessment. An overall pass percentage of 93.66 percent was registered in CBSE Class 12 board exams 2025.

Class 12 statistics A total of 17.04 lakh students registered for the 2024-25 Class 12 CBSE exams while 16.92 lakh appeared for the assessment. An overall pass percentage of 88.39 percent was registered in CBSE Class 12 board exams 2025.

