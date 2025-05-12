CBSE Result 2025 likely TODAY? Step-by-step guide to check Class 10, 12 scorecard at results.cbse.nic.in

CBSE Result 2025: Class 10th and 12th result will be announced anytime soon by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Students, who appeared for these exams, will be able to check their CBSE result 2025 at official websites - results.cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, results.digilocker.gov.in and cbse.gov.in after the digital scorecard is released.

All you need to check Class 10,12 CBSE result 2025 Essential login credentials needed to check CBSE result include roll number, school number, centre number and date of birth (DOB).

What we know about CBSE Result 2025 date and time As per the usual practice, the education board releases the Class 10 and 12 results in the morning hours between 10:00 am and 1:00 pm. Notably, the board has not released any official CBSE result date and time yet.

However, DigiLocker's May 3 post on X states, “Your results are #comingsoon! #DigiLocker has created a special setup for convenient access to results” which implies that CBSE result 2025 are likely today and will be announced for both classes anytime soon.

Steps to check Class 10,12 CBSE result 2025 Students awaiting CBSE Class 10 and 12 results can check their scores by following the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE website at cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, or cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: Navigate to "CBSE 10th Result 2025 Link" or "CBSE 12th Result 2025 Link"

Step 3: Provide roll number, school number, date of birth, and centre number and click on Submit.

Step 4: The user will be directed to a new page showing CBSE Class 10 result 2025/ CBSE Class 12 result 2025 marksheet.

Step 5: Check and download the digital scorecard, take a printout and keep the hard copy for future reference.