CBSE Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Class 10, 12 result anytime soon at results.cbse.nic.in; steps to check marksheet here

CBSE Result 2025 LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be announcing Class 10th and 12th result anytime soon, possibly on May 12.
Catch all CBSE Result 2025 LIVE Updates here
Once released, students will be able to check their CBSE result 2025 at official websites - results.cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and cbse.gov.in using their roll number, school number, centre number and date of birth (DOB).
Typically, the education board declares the Class 10 and 12 results in the morning hours between 10:00 am and 1:00 pm. As of now, the board has not released any official result date and time. However, DigiLocker's May 3 post on X states, “Your results are #comingsoon! #DigiLocker has created a special setup for convenient access to results.” This indicates that CBSE result 2025 will be announced for both classes anytime soon.
For access to digital mark sheets and other academic documents, CBSE issued a 6-digit security PIN, called the DigiLocker access code. Schools have received these codes through their DigiLocker accounts which will be given to students individually. The National e-Governance Division (NeGD) partnered with CBSE’s official academic repository - Parinam Manjusha, for this digital access.
Students can access their digital marksheet through various alternative means such as DigiLocker, SMS, IVRS Call, and UMANG app.
Last year, the overall pass percentage of Class 12 stood around 87.98% while that of Class 10 it was registered to be 93.60%
DigiLocker's post on X states, “#CBSE Class X & XII Students – 2025! Your results are #comingsoon! #DigiLocker has created a special setup for convenient access to results. Activate your account now: https://cbseservices.digilocker.gov.in/activatecbse”
Given below are the top official websites that students must track for Class 10 and 12 CBSE result 2025
Follow the steps mentioned below to check Class 10 and 12 CBSE results 2025:
Step 1: Visit the official CBSE website at cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, or cbse.gov.in.
Step 2: Navigate to "CBSE 10th Result 2025 Link" or "CBSE 12th Result 2025 Link"
Step 3: Provide roll number, school number, date of birth, and centre number and click on Submit.
Step 4: The user will be directed to a new page showing CBSE Class 10 result 2025/ CBSE Class 12 result 2025 marksheet.
Step 5: Check and download the digital scorecard, take a printout and keep it sa for future use.