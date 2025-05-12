CBSE Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Class 10, 12 result anytime soon at results.cbse.nic.in; steps to check marksheet here

CBSE Result 2025 LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be announcing Class 10th and 12th result anytime soon, possibly on May 12.

Where to check CBSE Result 2025?

Once released, students will be able to check their CBSE result 2025 at official websites - results.cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and cbse.gov.in using their roll number, school number, centre number and date of birth (DOB).

What we know about CBSE Result 2025 date and time

Typically, the education board declares the Class 10 and 12 results in the morning hours between 10:00 am and 1:00 pm. As of now, the board has not released any official result date and time. However, DigiLocker's May 3 post on X states, “Your results are #comingsoon! #DigiLocker has created a special setup for convenient access to results.” This indicates that CBSE result 2025 will be announced for both classes anytime soon.