CBSE Results 2024: Class 10 results expected to be out on THIS date. Check all details here
CBSE Results 2024: CBSE Class 10 results is likely to be out be out soon. Last year's pass percentage was 93.12 percent, down by 1.28 percent from 2022.
CBSE Results 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce CBSE Class 10 Results soon. The CBSE Class 10 exams were conducted from 15 February- 13 March. As per media reports, the Class 10 results are expected to be out in the month of May, however, no official announcement has been made by the board.