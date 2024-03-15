CBSE Results 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce CBSE Class 10 Results soon. The CBSE Class 10 exams were conducted from 15 February- 13 March. As per media reports, the Class 10 results are expected to be out in the month of May, however, no official announcement has been made by the board.

Last year, in 2023, CBSE Class 10 results were announced on 12 May and the pass percentage for Class 10 was 93.12 percent, which was down from by 1.28 per cent points since 2022.

Where to Check CBSE Results

When the results are announced, students can check the results on results.cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. In addition to this, the results can also be checked on DigiLocker and UMANG apps using roll number, school number, admit card ID and date of birth.

How to check CBSE Class 10 results 2024

Visit the official website of other site of CBSE.

Click on CBSE Board Result 2023 link or login to the account.

Enter the roll number or registration number and click on submit.

You can now check the Class 10 results

Check the result and download the page or take a screenshot.

Meanwhile, on 12 March, CBSE urged exam centres to update Online Exam Centre Management System (OECMS) portal. In an official notification it said that many examination centers are still not updating the examination data in the OECMS portal despite instruction. It added that the information is not only used for day-to-day monitoring of conduct of exams but also used for calculating amount payable to various functionaries by the Integrated Payment System (IPS).

“ It may be understood that the OECMS is not merely for submission of absentee statement. In case the school does not submit information for a particular day on OECMS, the payment for that particular day will not be calculated in IPS. The OECMS data is to be submitted daily even if there is no absentee at the centre," the board wrote.

