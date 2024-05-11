CBSE result 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in an official statement on its website revealed that the results of Class 10 and 12 will be declared on the same day. Another important disclosure was that the results would be released after May 20. The board is yet to confirm the exact date and time for the Class 10 and 12 results.

This year, the CBSE conducted these exams between February and April. The Class 10 board exams commenced on February 15 and concluded on March 13. The board administered Class 12 exams between February 15 and April 2. These exams were held in single shifts spanning two to three-hours depending on the subject. The exam time was between 10:30 am and 12:30 pm or 1:30 pm with respect to the length of exam.

“No overall division/distinction/aggregate will be awarded as per sub-section 40.1 (iii) of Chapter -7 of the Examination Bye-Laws," CBSE's official statement read. Thus, no overall division, distinction, or aggregate for Class 10 and 12 students will be released this year, according to the examination bye-laws.

As many as 39 lakh students await their result this year which will be available on the board's official website after it is announced Students can check their scorecards at the links given below:

cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

digilocker.gov.in

results.gov.in

Steps to check CBSE results online

Visit the official website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in or results.cbse.nic.in

Click on the link for CBSE Board Result 2024 on the home page.

Log in using the requisite credentials-roll number or registration number.

Click on submit.

CBSE Class 10 or Class 12 results will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Furthermore, the DigiLocker application and website (digilocker.gov.in) also offers the facility to access CBSE scores. Results can also be retreived by using SMS facility.

School roll number, admit card ID and the board exam roll number are among the essential credentials required to check Class 12 results include.

Students who are not content with their results have the option to apply for mark verification at cbseresults.nic.in. This can be done from the fourth to the eighth day following the announcement of the results by the CBSE Board, according to the official notice. Consequently, the period for applying for mark verification will span five days.

