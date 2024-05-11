CBSE results 2024: Class 10th, 12th results next week? Here's how to check at cbse.gov.in
CBSE results 2024: Students can check Class 10 and 12 CBSE results online at cbse.gov.in, after the results are announced which are most likely after May 20.
CBSE result 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in an official statement on its website revealed that the results of Class 10 and 12 will be declared on the same day. Another important disclosure was that the results would be released after May 20. The board is yet to confirm the exact date and time for the Class 10 and 12 results.