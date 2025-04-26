CBSE Results 2025: What past year trends say about Class 10, 12 exam result date? Check 5-steps to download scorecard

CBSE Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is preparing to announce Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations results soon. This time, over 44 lakh students appeared in the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations conducted between February 15 and March 18, 2025. As students eagerly await their results, it's time to know the most likely date around which CBSE Class 10 and 12 exam results will be announced, as per past year trends.

When will CBSE complete evaluation process and announce results? Although the Education Board has dropped no official confirmation about the exact date but from past year trends it can be observed that the results are usually declared in the first or second week of May. Hence, it is expected that the evaluation process will be completed by the end of April, and results will be announced anywhere between May 1 and May 10, 2025, tentatively. The most speculated date for CBSE Class 10 and 12 result announcement is May 2 and May 12, as per media reports.

Where to check CBSE Class 10 and 12 result? Students, who appeared in CBSE Class 10 and 12 examinations, will be able to download their CBSE Board Result 2025 through official websites at cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in, after they are released. Essential login credentials include student's roll number, school number and date of birth. They will also be able to access their scorecard through other platforms such as DigiLocker and the UMANG app.

What previous years’ trends and pass percentages say Last year, CBSE declared Class 10 and Class 12 results on May 13. The pass percentage of Class 10 in 2024 stood at of 93.60 percent while Class 12 registered 87.98% pass percentage. The results this year are also expected to follow a similar timeline while pass percentage may differ. In 2023, the results were announced on May 12.

How to check CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results online Follow the below mentioned steps to check CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results online:

Step 1: Visit the official result website at results.cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for CBSE Class 10th Result 2025 or CBSE Class 12th Result 2025.

Step 3: Enter requisite details such as roll number, date of birth and school number.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button.