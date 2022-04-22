CBSE reverts to one board exam pattern for class 10, 12; syllabus for 2023 declared1 min read . 05:59 PM IST
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has published the academic curriculum for Class 9,10,11,12 for the academic year 2022-23.
Students and teachers are advised to visit the official website cbseacademic.nic.in to download the academic curriculum.
From what is evident in the syllabus, the two term system has been discontinued, because the curriculum is not divided into two parts.
A direct link to the CBSE 2023 syllabus is here
CBSE officials had earlier this month confirmed the board will go back to the once a year final exam system from the next academic year.
“The board decided to conduct two term exams for the session 2021-22 in order to avert any unprecedented situation caused by the pandemic. Even as the NEP 2020 favours two-term exams, it has been decided to switch to the previous practice for now and conduct one set of board exams at the end of the academic year. The stakeholders also suggested one exam policy ," a senior CBSE official was quoted saying to Hindustan Times.
The CBSE had earlier divided the syllabus into two during the Covid pandemic. CBSE term 1 exam 2022 was conducted in November-December,2021 and term 2 exams are scheduled for April-May, 2022.
This was done to ensure that the board is left with at least one exam at the end of the academic session to prepare the results.
In 2021, CBSE had to follow an alternative assessment scheme as exams were cancelled amid the second wave of Covid-19.