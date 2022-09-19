Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Education / CBSE sample question papers 2022-23 out for Class 10 and 12; Here's how to check and other details

CBSE sample question papers 2022-23 out for Class 10 and 12; Here's how to check and other details

CBSE sample question papers 2022-23: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday released Class 10 and Class 12 Sample Question Papers for the current Academic Session 2022-23
2 min read . 07:32 AM ISTLivemint

  • Students can now check the CBSE Class 10 and 12 sample papers from the boards official website cbseacademic.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.
  • Along with question papers, the CBSE has also released the marking scheme for all the subjects.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Sample Papers 2023 for Class 10, 12 board examination. Students can now check the CBSE Class 10 and 12 sample papers from the boards official website cbseacademic.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. 

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Sample Papers 2023 for Class 10, 12 board examination. Students can now check the CBSE Class 10 and 12 sample papers from the boards official website cbseacademic.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. 

Along with question papers, the CBSE has also released the marking scheme for all the subjects. 

Along with question papers, the CBSE has also released the marking scheme for all the subjects. 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Here's how to check CBSE 10th, 12th sample question paper for 2022-23

Visit the official site of CBSE Academic on cbseacademic.nic.in

Now click on ‘Sample Question Papers for Classes X & XII for the current Academic Session 2022-23' on the home screen.

Click on the link for sample question paper for Class 10 and Class 12 in the notice given.

The list of the subjects will appear and students can click on any subject of their choice to view the sample paper

Download the pdf page.

As per the official statement released by the CBSE, it said, "The Board issues Sample Question Papers (SQPs) and Marking Schemes for classes X and XII to provide a broad template to serve as a guide for ensuring uniformity and proper coverage of the curricula. Further, SQPs give a broad understanding about the Question Paper Design and need to be used for classroom teaching and learning activities with an overall focus on promoting the application of concepts in real-life and holistic learning.

Meanwhile from this years, the CBSE exams will not be held in two term system. The syllabus for the same was also released in April. CBSE officials had earlier this month confirmed the board will go back to the once a year final exam system from the next academic year.

The CBSE had earlier divided the syllabus into two during the Covid pandemic. CBSE term 1 exam 2022 was conducted in November-December,2021 and term 2 exams are scheduled for April-May, 2022.

This was done to ensure that the board is left with at least one exam at the end of the academic session to prepare the results. In 2021, CBSE had to follow an alternative assessment scheme as exams were cancelled amid the second wave of Covid-19.

Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.