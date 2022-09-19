Students can now check the CBSE Class 10 and 12 sample papers from the boards official website cbseacademic.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Sample Papers 2023 for Class 10, 12 board examination. Students can now check the CBSE Class 10 and 12 sample papers from the boards official website cbseacademic.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.
As per the official statement released by the CBSE, it said, "The Board issues Sample Question Papers (SQPs) and Marking Schemes for classes X and XII to provide a broad template to serve as a guide for ensuring uniformity and proper coverage of the curricula. Further, SQPs give a broad understanding about the Question Paper Design and need to be used for classroom teaching and learning activities with an overall focus on promoting the application of concepts in real-life and holistic learning.
Meanwhile from this years, the CBSE exams will not be held in two term system. The syllabus for the same was also released in April. CBSE officials had earlier this month confirmed the board will go back to the once a year final exam system from the next academic year.
The CBSE had earlier divided the syllabus into two during the Covid pandemic. CBSE term 1 exam 2022 was conducted in November-December,2021 and term 2 exams are scheduled for April-May, 2022.
This was done to ensure that the board is left with at least one exam at the end of the academic session to prepare the results. In 2021, CBSE had to follow an alternative assessment scheme as exams were cancelled amid the second wave of Covid-19.