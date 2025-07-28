CBSE Supplementary Result 2025: Date, time, website and more to check Class 10, 12 compartment results

CBSE Supplementary Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education may soon announce the compartment results for Class 10 and 12 on its official website cbse.gov.in.

Advertisement

All the students who appeared for the exam may also check their results at cbseresults.nic.in.

Earlier, the CBSE conducted the Class 10 compartment examination on 15 July. The Class 12 students sat for compartment examinations on 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 21, and 22 July, respectively.

The papers were held in two shifts -- from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM, and from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM. All the supplementary examination 2025 was taken using the 2024-25 board exam syllabus.

On 13 May, the CBSE declared Class 10 and 12 board examination results, where 17.04 lakh students had registered for Class 12 and 16.92 lakh appeared. A total of 14.96 lakh students passed, registering an overall pass percentage to 88.39%.

Advertisement

For Class 10 exam, 23.85 lakh students registered and 23.71 lakh appeared. Of these, 22.21 lakh passed, and the overall pass percentage was registered at 93.66%.

CBSE Supplementary Result 2025: Official websites to check result – cbse.gov.in

– results.digilocker.gov.in

– umang.gov.in

CBSE Supplementary Result 2025: Steps to check result Step 1: Visit the official CBSE website at cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, or cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: Navigate to “CBSE 10th Supplementary Result 2025” link.

Step 3: Provide roll number, school number, date of birth, and centre number and click on Submit.

Step 4: The user will be directed to a new page showing CBSE Class 10 result 2025 marksheet.

Step 5: Check and download the digital scorecard, take a printout and keep the hard copy for future reference.

Advertisement

CBSE Supplementary Result 2025: Use THIS method to convert Class 10 CGPA into percentage Once the CBSE Board declares Class 10, 12 results in CGPA (Cumulative Grade Point Average) format, student can convert CGPA into percentage, follow the simple steps provided below:

Step 1: Locate your overall CGPA score on CBSE marksheet

Step 2: Multiply the CGPA by 9.5