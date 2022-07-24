CBSE to conduct Class 12 compartment exams from August 23, check details2 min read . Updated: 24 Jul 2022, 01:54 PM IST
CBSE Class 12 compartment exams will be conducted on the basis of syllabus for Term 2 exams.
CBSE Class 12 compartment exams will be conducted on the basis of syllabus for Term 2 exams.
Listen to this article
After the declaration of CBSE Class 12th result 2022, the Central Board of Secondary Education has informed that the students can improve their overall score by appearing for the compartment exams that will be conducted from August 23, 2022. The examination will be conducted on the basis of syllabus for Term 2 exams.