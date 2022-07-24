After the declaration of CBSE Class 12th result 2022 , the Central Board of Secondary Education has informed that the students can improve their overall score by appearing for the compartment exams that will be conducted from August 23, 2022. The examination will be conducted on the basis of syllabus for Term 2 exams.

According to an official statement issued by the board, students will be allowed to improve their performance in one subject by appearing for the compartment exams. It also stated the students who offered six or more subjects and were not able to pass in any of the five subjects, will also be allowed to appear for the compartment exam to improve their score in the failed subject.

Forms for Class 12 compartment exams will be available on the official website of CBSE, that is, cbse.gov.in.

The board declared the results for Class 12 exams on July 22, in which the pass percentage has been recorded at 92.71%. A total of 1,34,797 students have scored 90% and above marks this year, while 33,432 students have scored over 95%.

Meanwhile, the CBSE has put 1,07,689 students in the compartment category which is 5.14% of the total candidates who appeared in the exam. This marks an increase as compared to last year when 17,636 (0.84%) were in the category.

The officials confirmed that 30% weightage given to Term1 exams, 70% weightage to second term. CBSE conducted the Class 12 board exams from 26 April to 15 June. Students can check their results on the official website of CBSE- official websites cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

In addition to this, the board has also declared that the board exams will be held from 15 February in 2023 and from 2023 onwards, there will be one board exam every year.

CBSE Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj on Friday also announced that the board has decided not to assign first, second and third divisions to students in class 10, 12 exam results, however, it will issue the merit certificates to 0.1% students who scored highest marks in subjects in classes 10 and 12.