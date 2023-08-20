The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET 2023) examination today, August 20. It will be conducted in an OMR-based mode The examination is scheduled in two shifts: the first one commencing from 9:30 AM to 12 noon, and the second shift from 2:30 PM to 5 PM. Admit cards for the examination were issued earlier this week and can be downloaded from the official website at ctet.nic.in . The admit card of the applicants includes details of examination city and centre allotted to them.

The CTET examination consists of two papers:

Paper I is designed for individuals aspiring to become teachers for classes I to V.

Paper II is intended for those who wish to become teachers for classes VI to VIII.

Candidates who intend to become teachers for both levels (classes I to V and classes VI to VIII) are required to appear for both papers (Paper I and Paper II).

Arrival Time

Candidates appearing for the exam are required to arrive at the examination centre 120 minutes prior to the start of the exam. Candidates for Shift 1 are supposed to report by 7:30 AM, and those appearing for Shift 2 should arrive by 12:30 PM. Candidates arriving after 9:30 AM for Shift 1 and 2:30 PM for Shift 2 will not be allowed to take the examination.

Language of the paper

The primary question paper will be bilingual, available in both Hindi and English.

Items Not Allowed Inside the Exam Centre

Certain items are strictly prohibited within the exam centre are:

1. Stationery items such as printed or written material, bits of paper, geometry sets, pencil boxes, plastic pouches, calculators, scales, writing pads, pen drives, erasers, log tables, electronic pens/scanners, cardboard, and similar items.

2. Communication devices like mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, earphones, microphones, pagers, health bands, and similar gadgets.

3. Personal accessories such as watches/wristwatches, wallets, goggles, handbags, gold or artificial ornaments, etc.

4. Any other items that could potentially be used for unfair means or concealing communication devices/gadgets, such as cameras and additional Bluetooth devices.

Additional time for differently abled candidates

Differently abled candidates will be allotted an additional 50 minutes of compensatory time for each paper of the CTET Examination.