CBSE to conduct CTET 2023 Exam today. Details here2 min read 20 Aug 2023, 10:00 AM IST
CBSE to conduct CTET 2023 exam today in OMR-based mode. Check details here about two shifts, strict rules, and additional time for disabled candidates.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET 2023) examination today, August 20. It will be conducted in an OMR-based mode The examination is scheduled in two shifts: the first one commencing from 9:30 AM to 12 noon, and the second shift from 2:30 PM to 5 PM. Admit cards for the examination were issued earlier this week and can be downloaded from the official website at ctet.nic.in. The admit card of the applicants includes details of examination city and centre allotted to them.