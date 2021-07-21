NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct board exams for private candidates beginning 16 August and thereafter announce the results soon.

"The board will conduct the exams for private category of students 16 August and 15 September 2021. There results will also be declared in the minimum possible time to avoid any difficulty to them in admission in higher education," CBSE said Wednesday.

Private candidates are those who were regular students with CBSE earlier but failed in exams and are looking to improve their score. The CBSE said this is being done as per the policy framed and informed to the Supreme Court earlier.

Board exams have been cancelled this year amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Union education ministry had told the Supreme Court that CBSE will publish results for regular students by 31 July based on an assessment model.

The CBSE board results will be based on a 30:30:40 model, with schools entrusted to do the bulk of the exercise based on internal assessment, practicals and project works. While the performance of a student in Class 10 and 11 will be awarded 30% weight each, Class 12 performance will get 40% weightage.

CBSE on Wednesday also extended the deadline for thousands of its affiliate schools to complete the board results process and moderation of marks before it announces results by the end of July.

The move came as schools were struggling to cope with the stiff deadline amid marking and moderation errors, which the board had earlier warned against.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.