The Central Board of Secondary Education will not award any division, distinction or aggregate of marks in class 10 and 12 board exams.

The official release from the Board state, “The CBSE is receiving requests from various person to intimate the criteria for calculating the percentage of the students in the Board's examinations."

"In this regard, it is informed that the sub-section 40.1 (iii) of Chapter-7 of the Examination Bye-Laws stipulate that "'No overall division/distinction/aggregate shall be awarded.'"

The statement further added, "Also, if a candidate has offered more than 5 subjects, the decision to determine the best 5 subjects may be taken by the admitting institution or employer. Further, it is informed that the Board does not calculate/declare/inform percentage of marks.

The Board further added that it does not calculate, declare or inform the percentage of marks.

Also Read: Appearing for Class 10, 12 board exams twice a year won't be mandatory: Govt "If the percentage of marks is required for higher education or in employment, the calculation if any, may be done by the admitting institution or employer," he said. Earlier, the CBSE also did away with the practice of issuing merit lists to avoid unhealthy competition.

Meanwhile, the board has released the date sheet for the Class 10 and 12 exams for the academic year 2023-24. As per the official notice, “CBSE will conduct Board examinations for the academic year 2023-24 for classes 10 and 12 from the 15th of February 2023 onwards. These examinations will be conducted for a period of approximately 55 days and are expected to conclude by the 10th of April 2024." The CBSE class 10th and 12th practical exams is set to begin from 1 January 2024.

The board announced the result of the CBSE exams for the academic session 2022-23 in May this year. It stated that 87.33 percent of students cleared the Class 12 exam, a dip of 5.38 percent as compared to the last year. Speaking of Class 10 results, a total of 93.12 percent of students cleared the exam bringing the pass percentage down by 1.28 percent points than last year.

