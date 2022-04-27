CBSE warns against fake notice regarding observer duties for Term 2 exam

CBSE warns against fake notice regarding observer duties for Term 2 exam1 min read . 03:21 PM IST
- A notification that has been circulating on social media regarding the CBSE Term 2 examination 2022 is fake, the board said today
NEW DELHI : As the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday released a notice warning against fake news regarding observer duties. The notice talked about certain guidelines to be followed during the CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022 and the regulations to be followed at the end of the examination.
The CBSE notification reads," The observer shall also ensure the sealing of unused question paper, preparation of the list of late arrived candidates, inspects the rooms, level of invigilation, timely packing of answer book after exam and submit its report to regional office".
"The unused question papers should be packed immediately after the start of the exams. No candidate is allowed to enter the exam centre after 11:30am," the notice further added. However, the board has denied it.
See the CBSE notification here
The notification further states that a report, along with the TA/DA claim and remuneration bill, is to be submitted to the Central Board of Secondary Education immediately following the end of the Term 2 Exams procedure. This notification has now been declared a forgery by CBSE.
CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 students must note that this notification is fake and in reality, candidates are not allowed to enter the exam hall after 10 am.
The notification further mentioned the process for packing the answer sheets of the board exam students.
The notice also mentions that a copy of the report is to be sent to the CBSE immediately after the completion of term 2 exams procedure along with the TA/DA claim and remuneration bill.
The CBSE Term 2 examination started on 26 April.
Candidates and observers are advised to keep an eye on the official website https://www.cbse.gov.in/ for updates.