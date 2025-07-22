CCSU Result 2025 OUT: BBA, BCA, LLB semester 2 and 4 results announced; steps to download, website and more

CCSU Result 2025 OUT: The Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut, on Tuesday announced the CCSU Result 2025 on its official website.

The CCSU announced the results for BBA, BCA, LLB semester II and IV on the official website of CCSU at ccsuniversity.ac.in.

CCSU Result 2025 OUT: Steps to check results Step 1. Visit the official website of CCSU at ccsuniversity.ac.in.

Step 2. Click on CCSU Result 2025 link available on the home page.

Step 3. A new page will open where candidates will have click on the course.

Step 4. Enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 5. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6. Check the result and download it.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

CCSU Result 2025 OUT: What next? To download and access the CCSU June 2025 semester exam mark sheet, the candidates will also have to select the marksheet type in order. The marksheet types are – BSc (Ag) Hons, NEP, Non-NEP, back, private, private back and BEd.

CCSU has earlier declared results for LLB semester 4, BEd final and BALLB semesters 2, 4, 6, and 8 results for June 2025 exams.