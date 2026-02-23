Consumer authority fines IAS coaching institute Vajirao & Reddy for misleading claims

New Delhi: The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has imposed a penalty of ₹15 lakh on Vajirao & Reddy Institute for issuing misleading advertisements in connection with the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2023 results.

The coaching institute concealed material information and created a false impression about its role in candidates’ success, ministry of consumer affairs said in a statement on Monday, citing the CCPA's order dated 20 February.

The advertisements on the institute's official website said “Over 645 selections out of 1016 vacancies in UPSC CSE 2023 from Vajirao & Reddy Institute”; “6 in top 10 AIR”; “35 in top 50 AIR”; and “64 in top 100 AIR”, it said.

Also Read | How the US Supreme Court order blunts Trump’s tariff threat

The CCPA observed that the institute deliberately failed to disclose key details, particularly the specific courses undertaken by the successful candidates.

The institute was also advertising multiple programmes on its website. This, the authority said, created a misleading impression that all successful candidates had enrolled in these regular courses and were trained by the institute across all stages of the examination.

A query sent to the coaching institute remained unanswered till press time.

The CCPA held that, in the context of coaching services, the specific course chosen by a candidate constitutes material information from the perspective of a UPSC aspirant. Non-disclosure of such information could influence a student’s perception of the quality and effectiveness of the institute’s offerings and impair the ability to make an informed choice.

Also Read | Why India’s economic growth figures are getting a statistical makeover

The omission, it said, amounted to concealment of material facts and violated consumer rights under Section 2(9) of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

During the proceedings, the CCPA examined enrolment forms submitted by the institute and found that 431 forms did not specify the courses for which students had enrolled. The forms also did not mention the date of enrolment. The institute failed to provide a satisfactory explanation or produce corroborative documents, such as fee receipts, to substantiate its claims.

The CCPA also said the institute had earlier been penalized ₹7 lakh for misleading advertisements related to UPSC CSE 2022 results.

Also Read | Govt grants one-time import relief for 26 products shipped before QCO deadline

Highlighting that around 11 lakh candidates apply for the civil services examination each year, the authority said that such advertisements have the potential to influence a vast number of aspirants and their families, who invest significant time and financial resources in preparation.

So far, the CCPA has issued 57 notices to various coaching institutes for misleading advertisements and unfair trade practices. Penalties amounting to ₹1.24 crore have been imposed on 29 institutes, along with directions to discontinue such claims.

The authority reiterated that coaching institutes must ensure truthful and complete disclosure of material information in their advertisements to enable students to make informed academic decisions.