Centre may take relevant steps to rehabilitate medical students returning from Ukraine

With the fate of thousands of Indian medical students in war-torn Ukraine hanging in the balance, the country's doctors’ association has been asking for a special provision under the National Medical Commission to consider the transfer of such students to medical colleges in other countries valid
NEW DELHI :
The Central government may take relevant steps to rehabilitate medical students returning from war-tone of Ukraine, a senior government official said on Thursday.
In response to a query about the ongoing Russia- Ukraine Crisis that how central government plans to rehabilitate thousands of medical students returning from the conflict zone, Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said, “These are tough times. Relevant steps will be taken by appropriate divisions in the coming time."
Agarwal was speaking at a press conference on Thursday.
With the fate of thousands of Indian medical students in war-torn Ukraine hanging in the balance, the country's doctors’ association has been asking for a special provision under the National Medical Commission (NMC) to consider the transfer of such students to medical colleges in other countries valid. This in turn will ensure their eligibility to apply for the entrance exam in India for foreign medical graduates —NEET-FMG (Foreign Medical Graduates' Exam).
Ukraine’s state-run universities providing quality medical education at low costs have been attracting Indian students for years. There are around 18,095 Indian students in Ukraine, according to the country’s ministry of education and science.
This comes in the backdrop of an Indian student killed in shelling in Ukraine’s Kharkiv. This comes at a time when Indian government is trying to evacuate Indian citizens from Ukraine.
Amid growing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, thousands of budding medical students have safely returned to India compromising their studies. On 24 February Russia launched a massive military invasion of Ukraine. Thousands of Indian citizens including medical students are stranded in the conflict zone.
