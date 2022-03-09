Centre removes upper age limit for NEET undergraduate examination 2022

Centre removes upper age limit for NEET undergraduate examination 20222 min read . 09:41 PM IST
- The decision has been taken by the National Medical Commission (NMC), which is the apex body to regulate medical education across the country
NEW DELHI : In a big move for medical education in the country, Centre on Wednesday removed the upper age limit for National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate Examinations 2022, said top government official.
The decision has been taken by the National Medical Commission (NMC), which is the apex body to regulate medical education across the country.
An official notification released by NMC stated: “I am directed to refer to your email dated 3rd March 2022 seeking comments on the Draft Information Bulletin of National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for admission to Undergraduate Course (NEET (UG)- 2022)
Dr Pulkesh Kumar, Secretary, NMC in a communication to Dr Devvrat, Office of Senior Director at National Testing Agency (NTA), “I would like to inform that it has been decided in 4th NMC meeting held on 21st October 2021 that there should not be any fixed upper age limit for appearing in the NEET -UG examination. Therefore, the information bulletin may be modified accordingly. Further, the process for official notification to suitably amend the Regulations on Graduate Medical Education, 1997 to effect has been initiated. This is issued with the approval of the Chairperson, NMC."
In 2017, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) recommended 25 years as the upper age limit for unreserved candidates while 30 years for reserved candidates.
Talking to Mint, Dr Mahesh Verma, Member, National Medical Commission said: “It is a liberal move that will create more opportunities for an aspiring doctor. Now, people even at their 40s and 50s can seat for exams. Age is just immaterial. Why to limit education with age bar? This mechanism is followed in many western countries wherein there is no age limit to sit for medical education."
Dr Manish Jangra, President of Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association echoed similar views. “It is a welcome step and will give fair opportunity to maximum candidates willing to pursue MBBS, considering the shortage of doctors in the country," he said.
The National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET), formerly known as the All-India Pre-Medical Test (AIPMT), is the qualifying test for MBBS and BDS programmes in Indian medical and dental colleges. It is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).
