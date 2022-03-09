Centre removes upper age limit for NEET undergraduate examination 2022

Dr Pulkesh Kumar, Secretary, NMC in a communication to Dr Devvrat, Office of Senior Director at National Testing Agency (NTA), “I would like to inform that it has been decided in 4th NMC meeting held on 21st October 2021 that there should not be any fixed upper age limit for appearing in the NEET -UG examination. Therefore, the information bulletin may be modified accordingly. Further, the process for official notification to suitably amend the Regulations on Graduate Medical Education, 1997 to effect has been initiated. This is issued with the approval of the Chairperson, NMC."