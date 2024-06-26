CET Haryana Result 2024: HSSC declares revised Common Eligibility Test results for Group-C posts at hssc.gov.in

Haryana CET Result 2024: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has declared the revised Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2022 results. Candidates can check their results at hssc.gov.in.

Written By Fareha Naaz
First Published09:45 AM IST
Haryana CET Result 2024: Candidates who appeared for the CET exam can check the revised results for the Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2022 at hssc.gov.in.
Haryana CET Result 2024: Candidates who appeared for the CET exam can check the revised results for the Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2022 at hssc.gov.in.

Haryana CET Result 2024: the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has announced the revised results of the Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2022.

CET aspirants can check and download their revised scores from the HSSC's official website at hssc.gov.in. Essential login credentials to view the scorecard include a registration number and email ID or mobile number.

Also read: New law targets centralized exam paper leaks, ignores state-level fraud concern

The HSSC administered the test on November 5 and 6 2022 for Group-C posts. This revision is per a judgement by the High Court dated May 31, 2024. The court mandated that the Commission update the CET results, which should be based exclusively on CET marks, disregarding additional marks for socioeconomic criteria.

This notice is crucial for all candidates who took the CET in November 2022. It allows them to review their revised scores and understand their updated standing based solely on their performance in the test.

Candidates visiting the HSSC portal for the first time must select the 'New Candidate' tab. Following registration, an OTP will be sent to the email and mobile number provided in the Group-C CET registration form. 

Meanwhile, previously registered candidates can log in to view their results or submit grievances by selecting the 'Registered Candidate' tab.

Also read: AP TET Results 2024: Andhra Pradesh TET result to be OUT anytime today. Check direct link here

Step-by-step guide to download marksheet

The website states, “All candidates who appeared in Group-C Stage-1 CET examination will be able to view their results from this portal.”

Candidates who appeared for the CET exam can follow the below steps to view scores:

Step 1: Visit the official website at www.hssc.gov.in

Also read: IISER Aptitude Test 2024: IAT results to be OUT today at iiseradmission.in; 5 steps to check scores here

Step 2: Click the ‘Revised Result of Common Eligibility Test (CET)- 2022 Stage 1’ link on the home page

Step 3: Now click the ‘Registered candidate’ option in the top right corner.

Step 4: This will direct the candidate to the specific page where they can view and download their updated results by entering login credentials

Also read: TS Inter Supply Results 2024 Highlights: Telangana board TSBIE 1st, 2nd year Supply results 2024 OUT

Step 5: Check and download the scorecard

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
HomeEducationCET Haryana Result 2024: HSSC declares revised Common Eligibility Test results for Group-C posts at hssc.gov.in

Most Active Stocks

Vedanta

441.35
04:16 AM | 26 JUN 2024
-12.75 (-2.81%)

Tata Steel

173.45
04:16 AM | 26 JUN 2024
-2.25 (-1.28%)

Indus Towers

343.60
04:16 AM | 26 JUN 2024
-0.7 (-0.2%)

Indian Oil Corporation

164.40
04:16 AM | 26 JUN 2024
0 (0%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

India Cements

248.20
04:14 AM | 26 JUN 2024
18.9 (8.24%)

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

2,066.45
04:14 AM | 26 JUN 2024
119.5 (6.14%)

360 One Wam

877.65
04:14 AM | 26 JUN 2024
41.4 (4.95%)

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

4,161.70
04:14 AM | 26 JUN 2024
185.15 (4.66%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,676.00700.00
    Chennai
    73,963.00343.00
    Delhi
    73,532.00843.00
    Kolkata
    73,604.00485.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Education

    More From Popular in Education
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue