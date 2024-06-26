Haryana CET Result 2024: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has declared the revised Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2022 results. Candidates can check their results at hssc.gov.in.

CET aspirants can check and download their revised scores from the HSSC's official website at hssc.gov.in. Essential login credentials to view the scorecard include a registration number and email ID or mobile number.

The HSSC administered the test on November 5 and 6 2022 for Group-C posts. This revision is per a judgement by the High Court dated May 31, 2024. The court mandated that the Commission update the CET results, which should be based exclusively on CET marks, disregarding additional marks for socioeconomic criteria.

This notice is crucial for all candidates who took the CET in November 2022. It allows them to review their revised scores and understand their updated standing based solely on their performance in the test.

Candidates visiting the HSSC portal for the first time must select the 'New Candidate' tab. Following registration, an OTP will be sent to the email and mobile number provided in the Group-C CET registration form.

Meanwhile, previously registered candidates can log in to view their results or submit grievances by selecting the 'Registered Candidate' tab.

Step-by-step guide to download marksheet The website states, "All candidates who appeared in Group-C Stage-1 CET examination will be able to view their results from this portal."

Candidates who appeared for the CET exam can follow the below steps to view scores:

Step 1: Visit the official website at www.hssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click the 'Revised Result of Common Eligibility Test (CET)- 2022 Stage 1' link on the home page

Step 3: Now click the ‘Registered candidate’ option in the top right corner.

Step 4: This will direct the candidate to the specific page where they can view and download their updated results by entering login credentials

Step 5: Check and download the scorecard

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

